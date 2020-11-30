Salvation Army encourages donations for Giving Tuesday

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Salvation Army is encouraging individuals to give donations for Tuesday, which is Giving Tuesday.

The Salvation Army is reminding individuals donations help residents in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, are tax deductible, and goes to an organization that has helped more than 750 families with rent and mortgage assistance.

A gift can be made using the Salvation Army’s website, saevansville.org.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

