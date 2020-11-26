Salvation Army feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving dinner

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Salvation Army was in feast mode Wednesday, serving up hundreds of turkey dinners. Since the pandemic hit, the Salvation Army has been feeding nearly 300 people a day. The need for food donation is higher due to the pandemic hitting people hard financially.

Evansville Salvation Army leaders say they lost several volunteers when the pandemic hit, but have gained a team of new volunteers.

“It’s been an eye-opening Thanksgiving, but really it’s been an eye-opening six months because so many people are hurting and this little bit of food, it helps them so much and it feels good to see them and they appreciate it,” said volunteer Tim Blythe.

This time last year, Evansville’s Salvation Army dished out nearly 400 hot thanksgiving meals. They expected to serve at least 600 Wednesday, giving everyone to-go plates instead of eating in a dining hall indoors.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

