Salvation Army fundraisers to return to Schnucks

(WEHT) This Saturday, and continuing through Wednesday, you’ll be able to donate to the Salvation Army at Schnucks by choosing to “Round Up” your purchase to the nearest dollar.

One-hundred percent of round up donations support The Salvation Army in the customer’s community. This campaign is a decades-long tradition for the Tree of Lights campaign with the Salvation Army.

Starting Friday, Nov. 27 and continuing through Christmas Eve, volunteer bell ringers will be outside of Schnucks stores starting 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day Monday through Saturday.

The Salvation Army uses funds raised during the Tree of Lights campaign to provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens, as the organization helps provide food, utility payments and emergency rent and mortgage payments throughout the year.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

