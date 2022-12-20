TRI-STATE (WEHT) – A new way to give gave the Salvation Army a small boost towards its Red Kettle Campaign, but it appears donations are down a bit overall.

We checked with some of the salvation army divisions around the Tri-State. Officials in Evansville say the new Tip-Tap payment option was beneficial, bringing in about $2,500. But the goal of $100,000 has not been met. There is currently a $20,000 match right now.

Salvation Army officials in Henderson say they’re only at 78 percent of where they were last year. They say Tip-Tap helped, but not as much as they had hoped.