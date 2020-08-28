Salvation Army holding drive-thru food distribution

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Salvation Army will be sponsoring a drive through food distribution on Tuesday, September 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue in Evansville. The drive through line will be forming on Missouri St. side of The Salvation Army.

This food distribution is for families that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Each family will need picture I.D. for head of household. No more than two families per vehicle will be served. The vehicle’s trunk needs to be empty so that the food items can be placed there.

Normal pantry schedule will continue to take place for all others Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:00 pm-3:00 pm.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

