Salvation Army holds annual War on Hunger fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One organization is trying to end the War on Hunger across the Tri-state. The Salvation Army’s held their annual War on Hunger fundraiser Friday.

Last year the Salvation Army was not able to hold the fundraiser because of the pandemic, but they never stopped giving away food. Because food had to be given out in containers, more money was needed to pay for those to-go boxes.

This year they asked for monetary donations instead of non-perishable foods. Officials say they can go to a store like Schnucks directly and get closer to wholesale prices.

Even though the fundraiser is over, you can still give online at saevansville.org. The money stays in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)