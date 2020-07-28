Salvation Army hosting drive-thru food giveaway today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive free food at a drive-thru event Tuesday.

Farmers to Families produce boxes and dairy boxes, boxes of household staple items, bread, pastry, frozen meat, cheese, and milk will all be available.

The event is taking place from 5-7 p.m. at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue in Evansville. The line will form on the Missouri St. side of The Salvation Army.

You will need picture I.D. for head of household. No more than two families per vehicle will be served. The vehicle’s trunk needs to be empty so that the food items can be placed there.

The Salvation Army says its normal pantry schedule will continue to take place Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

