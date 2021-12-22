Salvation Army is desperate for your donations

Gerardo Chavarria, 5, center, waits in line with his family and others to receive food and other essentials, Thursday, July 26, 2012, in Portland, Ore. Over 3,500 boxes are to be distributed to 1,200 local families in need, from the partnership between The Salvation Army and Feed The Childrens Americans Feeding Americans project. Boxes consisted of food, hygiene, and household products. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Salvation Army says they’re in desperate need of donations, everything ranging from mittens, coats, hats and scarves.

They also are in need of roughly 200 boys and girls coats, sizes 5 – 12. They are urging donors to bring them these items as soon as possible as cold weather continues.

If the coats are brand new, they ask you to call Tracie at 812-459-0409. She can make arrangements to receive these items, they say. If used coats are offered, the Salvation Army would like them dropped off at any Don’s Cleaners location and they will clean them and get them to us for distribution.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty and economic hardships, but they still need your help towards their mission.