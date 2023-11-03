EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign begins today.

Shoppers all across the Tri-State will be hearing their bells and seeing their red donation buckets throughout the holiday season. This year, cash donations will continue to be accepted, but they will now have a ‘tap to give’ payment method for anyone who wants to use mobile pay.

“What’s unique about the Salvation Army is that every dollar that’s put in a red kettle, every dollar that’s put into the mail for a donation, every hour of bell ringing…all of those resources go back to serving the community,” says Captain Brandon Lewis, southwestern Indiana coordinator for the Salvation Army. “By donating your time, your money, any of your resources, you are engaging in helping your neighbors in need.”

Officials with the Salvation Army of Evansville say this year’s fundraising goal is $230,000. The funds will go towards financial assistance programs, after school programs and efforts to fight food insecurity.