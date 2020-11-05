Salvation Army looking for bell ringers, donation counters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Salvation Army of Evansville announced the first red kettles of the season will be delivered to stores Friday as they look for volunteers to ring bells on Saturdays and count donations this holiday season.

Salvation Army officials say they will be at their location on 1040 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., facing bills and counting donations. Officials add that the faster they can count donations, the more time they have for other events and programs.

The Salvation Army also says they have received 400 coats from Don’s Cleaners to donate to families in need and are working from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and have appointments for people to pick up their coats. While coats are typically given away at soup kitchens, “current events” have forced the Salvation Army to try something new this year.



(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)