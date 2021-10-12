Salvation Army partnering with Toys for Tots to provide Christmas gifts for children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is partnering with Toys for Tots to provide Christmas gifts to children from infants to 17-year-olds.

Salvation Army officials say once applications go through, those eligible will receive a date just before Christmas to pick up their presents.

Anyone that would like to sign up to receive a gift for their child can sign up at the Salvation Army on North Fulton Avenue at the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday October 12, 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday October 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday October 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday October 19, 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday October 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday October 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday October 26, 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday October 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday October 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

