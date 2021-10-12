Salvation Army partnering with Toys for Tots to provide Christmas gifts for children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is partnering with Toys for Tots to provide Christmas gifts to children from infants to 17-year-olds.

Salvation Army officials say once applications go through, those eligible will receive a date just before Christmas to pick up their presents.

Anyone that would like to sign up to receive a gift for their child can sign up at the Salvation Army on North Fulton Avenue at the following dates and times: