Salvation Army plans to raise $12K in 12 hours

HENDERSON (WEHT)- The COVID-19 pandemic is tough on everyone this year, but perhaps more so, those organizations that help people in need. Not only are they struggling to raise funds to keep programs going, but also the need for their services is increasing.

Capt. Benny Carringer with the Salvation Army in Henderson said the organization is far behind on fundraising this holiday season when compared to previous years.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really thrown a wrench into things,” he said.

Carringer said the Salvation Army has had to make changes to numerous activities, such as the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program.

“We’ve just had some major changes,” he said.

Carringer said the money raised through the Red Kettle campaign provides money for services like utility assistance, rental assistance, and eviction prevention.

Carringer said there has been a rise of individuals needing the Salvation Army’s assistance because of the pandemic. For example, the Henderson Salvation Army offers a hot meal six days a week. About 70,000 meals were served between March and the end of November 2020, 26,000 more than all of 2019.

To help catch up on fundraising, the Carringer’s wife, Crystal, ring bells from the rooftop of the Henderson Salvation Army building from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“We feel this is a great way for us to be visible,” Carringer said.

Carringer said donations will be contactless and placed in a barrel.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

