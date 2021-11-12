Salvation Army red kettles are now showing up in the Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Signs of the holiday season continue to pop. Another one on Friday as the Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign.

The organization already started its virtual fundraiser due to an expected decrease in the amount of foot traffic in stores this year. You can donate online at the Salvation Army’s website.

“Lots of things have changed as far as how we go about doing things,” said Major Jason Poff with the Salvation Army, “but one thing that hasn’t changed, is the need, and the need for hope. People still need hope that they are not alone. Hope that there will be a tomorrow and that it can be better.”

There are 28 red kettle locations throughout the Evansville area. This fund-raising campaign not only funds the Christmas assistance but also helps to fund the on-going Soup Kitchen, Food Pantry, and those in need year round. Y