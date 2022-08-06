EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need.

Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need for supplies has increased since the pandemic began.

“We saw a big need and increase during COVID, but we also saw a big spike in generosity,” said Alex Rahman with the Salvation Army. “With inflation, it hits everyone pretty equally — and so everyone is going to be hurting, but in different ways.”

He continued, saying, “So it’s going to be even more important that people give where they can. But we don’t want people to feel inclined to give if they cant, we want people to be generous with any excess they have.”

The Salvation Army says their partnership with EVSC Foundation’s Teacher Locker is now at its 4th year. On average, Teacher Locker serves over 500 teachers across EVSC. Officials tell us this allows donated supplies to be used effectively throughout the year and as needed.

