Salvation Army to give out hygiene kits for the homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Salvation Army is putting together hygiene kits for the homeless. The kits will be handed out as needed to people who are in need of personal hygiene items. In order to make the hygiene kits, the Salvation Army needs items such as:

Backpacks      Shaving cream

                                                Chap stick      Combs

                                                Brushes         Baby wipes

                                                Tampons/min pads

                                                Toilet paper   Sandwich bags 

                                                Travel tissues Body lotion

                                                Body soap     Bar soap

                                                Deodorants    Shampoo

                                                Toothbrushes Toothpaste

                                                Powder

These items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army located at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue in Evansville.

                      

