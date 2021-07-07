Salvation Army to give out hygiene kits for the homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Salvation Army is putting together hygiene kits for the homeless. The kits will be handed out as needed to people who are in need of personal hygiene items. In order to make the hygiene kits, the Salvation Army needs items such as:
Backpacks Shaving cream
Chap stick Combs
Brushes Baby wipes
Tampons/min pads
Toilet paper Sandwich bags
Travel tissues Body lotion
Body soap Bar soap
Deodorants Shampoo
Toothbrushes Toothpaste
Powder
These items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army located at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue in Evansville.