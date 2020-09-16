Salvation Army to host free movie night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Salvation Army of Evansville is hosting a free movie night at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The organization will be showing the movie “Wonder” on a 22-foot screen at its Fulton Ave. location.

Popcorn and beverages are included in the free event.

The Salvation Army will also have some family games that will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on during the event.

