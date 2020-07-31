Salvation Army, Walmart hosting virtual Stuff the Bus event

(WEHT)- The Salvation Army is hosting a virtual Stuff the Bus event in collaboration with Walmart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the virus, the campaign cannot have volunteers on site so the Walmart registry will be set up to receive on-line purchases for the event.

We are happy to put this campaign together on supplies for the children. Major Loren Carter

There will be several busses across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the event, which runs August 7 through August 9. The collection in Evansville will go to Teachers Locker.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

