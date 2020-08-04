Salvation Army, Walmart join forces to ‘Stuff the Bus’ for kids in need

The Salvation Army is holding their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign on Saturday, working with area Walmart locations to collect school supplies. Image Source: MGN Online/Photo credit: stokpic

(WEHT) – The Salvation Army and Walmart have joined forces to help provide school supplies for local kids in need at the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event.

The event will take place the weekend of August 7-9 where shoppers can drop off requested items and Salvation Army collection bins in front of each store.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to the thousands of Hoosier children in need of a fresh start to the school year, whether online or in the classroom, amid COVID-19. This national campaign can be followed throughout the day on social media using the hashtag #StuffTheBus.

For those unable to make it to Walmart that day, there is a searchable online registry listing all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. To find your local Walmart “Registry for Good” wish list, visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org.

Many supplies (pictured in the image above) are needed including pencils, notebooks, and pocket folders. A full link to the shopping list can be found here.

There will be several buses across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the event. The collection in Evansville will go to Teachers Locker, a school supply resource for teachers working in the EVSC.

