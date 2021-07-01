Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Fest to return to Henderson this year

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) More than 35 award winning songwriters will return to Henderson for the 11th Annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival. The event will take place in Downtown Henderson in the evenings from July 28 -31.

The live performances will be held at three venues in downtown Henderson: Hometown Roots, Rookies and Elks Lodge. Each venue will have shows starting at 6:45 every evening, along with late shows starting at 9:00 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The schedule and information regarding tickets is available on the website at sandyleesongfest.com.

The funds raised by the 2021 festival will be granted to local non-profits in Henderson. “We are so grateful to be able to host the annual festival this year to provide funding to local non-profits and share with the tri-state the stories behind hits we hear on the radio by the songwriters themselves. If you come once, your hooked” stated Susie Watkins, Festival Co-Chair.