PRICETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sandy’s Pizza, a Gibson County staple, will be closing its doors later next month. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning.

“Due to ongoing difficulties in staffing, Sandy’s Pizza in Princeton Indiana will be consolidated into our Fort Branch restaurant and the Princeton location will be closed on August 15, 2022,” shared the restaurant on social media.

The restaurant says some of their equipment will be for sale, and the building will be available for lease. According to workers, the Fort Branch Sandy’s will operate the same as it has for the past 48 years.

“We sincerely thank the people in the Princeton area for supporting our restaurant there and look forward to continuing to serve you through our Fort Branch location,” said a Sandy’s Pizza spokesperson.

You can contact Dan Bittner about equipment purchases at 812-453-7254.

