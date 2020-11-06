Santa Claus coming to town, Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Halloween may just be over but Santa Claus is coming to town, with some modifications due to COVID-19.

Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap at Eastland Mall in Evansville, children will stand in front of jolly ol’ Saint Nick. There will be dividers and children over eight years old will be required to wear a mask. The mall is asking people to make reservations before taking pictures with Kris Kringle.

Santa will not arrive at the mall until December 4, two weeks earlier than usual, but plans on staying until Christmas Eve. Other mall events, like Santa’s arrival and Breakfast with Santa have been canceled.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)