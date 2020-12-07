Santa Claus hosting Christmas-themed fireworks show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – For the first time, Santa Claus, Indiana will have a Christmas-themed fireworks show. The festive fireworks will begin Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Spectators will have the best view of the Christmas display from Holiday World’s Legend Parking Lot, facing north. Every other parking space will be available to help ensure social distancing. If guests choose to exit their vehicle, masks are required. FM radio station 87.9 will provide holiday music to accompany the Christmas fireworks, officials said.

Santa Claus, Indiana, will celebrate the holiday season with special events throughout town in December. Details can be found at SantaClausInd.org/Events.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

