Santa Claus, IN featured on Tamron Hall

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Santa Claus, IN made it’s morning television debut.

The city that keeps the magic of Christmas alive all year was featured on Tamron Hall Tuesday.

Melissa Arnold gave viewers a quick tour of the city – and then gave the inside scoop behind how the city got its name.

According to local legend, it was originally called Santa The (th-ee), but there was already a Santa The (th-ay), Indiana. During a town hall meeting, the doors swung open and kids claim they heard sleigh bells and yelled out “Santa Claus.” And the rest was history.

