SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — A holiday activity favorite for many in Santa Claus has shut its doors early.

People who visited Santa Claus Land of Lights on December 21 may not have realized it, but they were the last ones to visit the famous light show this year.

The display was already going to be closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve, but ended up closing even earlier on December 22 and 23 because of severe winter weather.

Monday was supposed to be the final day for Land of Lights, but officials on social media said that it wasn’t meant to be.

“Our team has made the difficult decision to cancel the light show tonight, December 26,” a spokesperson says. “This would have been our final night for the 2022 season.”

Officials add that the decision was made in consideration of their guest’s safety, as the extra snowfall they received could make it dangerous for motorists.

If in need of a refund, you can message organizers through their Facebook page by clicking here.