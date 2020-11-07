Santa Claus man arrested for driving impaired with 2-year-old son in vehicle

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 4:05 Friday afternoon, a state trooper patrolling I-64 pulled over the driver of a pickup truck for making an unsafe lane movement near I-69.

The driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Sadler of Santa Claus, had his 2-year-old son in the vehicle with him. The trooper said during the traffic stop he could smell marijuana inside the truck, and an ISP K-9 alerted the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found marijuana wax and paraphernalia. Sadler was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he was later released after posting bond. His son was released to relatives.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)

