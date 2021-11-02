Santa Claus postmark selected for 2021

SANTA CLAUS, Ind – The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office selected the special 2021 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On Wednesday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year.

This post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December – compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail per month the rest of the year. This special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest. This year’s artist is Lily Vance, daughter of Joe and Andie Vance of Lamar, Indiana. Lily is now a freshman at Aurora University, where she is pursuing a graphic design degree.

Anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines: