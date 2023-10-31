HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office selected the 2023 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season.

The post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail on December 1. The special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest. This year’s artist is Allison Hoffman, daughter of Jeremy and Lee Ann Hoffman of Mariah Hill. Allison is now a freshman at Indiana State University.

“Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” says Postmaster Cheryl Bailey. “The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year.”