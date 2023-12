EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Our annual Santa Clothes Club Telethon went off the air with over $280,000 dollars raised. This year, the club will clothe about 3,000 children.

A donation of $150 will provide a basic winter wardrobe for a child in need. Each child receives a coat, gloves, shoes, socks, pants, a shirt and more.

Although the telethon has ended, you can still donate. Click here for more information.