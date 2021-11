PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Every year one family in need could receive a little extra help from Santa Claus.

Charles Stover will be opening up his “Santa With a Cause” event today. The event will last from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brumfeld and N. Gibson Streets. Kids can come by and have their picture taken with him, and families can request assistance from the organization. This event will last into Sunday.

Interested families must call 618-838-1194 before paying Santa a visit.