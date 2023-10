GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- In Gibson County, a house was destroyed in a fire, and three pets were killed Saturday afternoon.

Crews were sent to a home on 600 South earlier in the afternoon. Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

One person was in the house at the time but was able to make it out. We’re told one dog and two cats died in the fire.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.