Saturday kicks off return of Funk in the City

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After a year of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic there was lots of activity today at Haynie’s Corner in Evansville.

The Arts District is expected to be full of activity all year long with annual art festivals and more returning.

Funk in the City returned Saturday and officials say they worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Vanderburgh County Health Department to plan safe and fun event.

The spring Funk in the City art festival took place from 10 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Admission to the 2021 Funk in the City events is free, but donations will be accepted and donated to various local charities.

Officials say there will be mini Funk events each month to encourage attendees to shop and eat within the Haynie’s Corner area.