Sauced restaurant in Evansville closed due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A popular Evansville restaurant is closed after a customer tested positive for COVID-19. According to Sauced’s Facebook page, the customer did not have a temperature when they ate at the restaurant, but later tested positive.

This isn’t the first restaurant to have to close due to a customer or staff member testing positive for coronavirus. Prime Time Pub and Grill in Newburgh and The Peephole in Evansville both had to close for deep cleaning after an employee or customer tested positive for the virus.

There is also new COVID-19 testing site that began Monday at the C.K. Newsome Community Center. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS WATCH NEWS: