HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Three horses with ties to the Tri-State raced into Saudi Arabia Saturday, including a Kentucky Derby winner.

Art Collector was trained by Billy Moss. The second horse, Mandaloun, was named the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner after Medina Spirit was stripped of the title. Midnight Bourbon also raced in the competition Saturday and was trained by Steve Amussen.

Spectators say it was nice to see horses with a connection to the Tri-State compete.

“The quality of horses at Ellis is elevated each year,” says one of the spectators at Ellis. “And it shows what kind of horses they got this year because you had several of them in the Saudi race.”

Midnight Bourbon finished the race in 3rd. Art collector and Mandaloun did not place, but spectators say it was still fun to bet on them and watch. The horse that won the race was Emblem Road.