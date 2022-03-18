MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Expressway Chevrolet and Schneider Funeral Home teamed up to bring safe driving awareness to Mount Vernon High School students on Friday with the International Save A life Tour.

According to officials, the Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive interactive high impact safe driving awareness program for high school students to educate them on the dangerous consequences from poor choices made by the operator of a motor vehicle. The program emphasizes on distracted driving, impaired driving, improper driving behavior and seat belt usage.