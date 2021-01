EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Members of the Fighting Aces, an online group against the proposed realignment plan at the University of Evansville, will have a socially distant protest Sunday afternoon.

The protest will take place on sidewalks around the campus from 1-3 p.m.

A similar protest was held in December.

President Chris Pietruszkiewicz is extending the period to hearing comments and other proposals until the end of February.

