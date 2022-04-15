KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that due to lower activity, the Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) in Kentucky will discontinue Saturday hours as of April 16.

The SBA news release says that businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. SBA says that applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. SBA says that allowed improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit a Center before they close to meet with a Customer Service Representative for one-on-one assistance,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

In the Tri-State, the disaster declaration covers Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for EIDLs in these Tri-State counties: Daviess, Hancock, McLean, and Webster.

SBA says that the only Business Recovery Center in the Tri-state is open as follows and will permanently close on April 29:

Hopkins County Hopkins County Emergency Management – 130 North Franklin Madisonville, KY 42431 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



People may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website , and should apply under SBA declaration # 17286.