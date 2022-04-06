KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The U.S. Small Business Administration has five Business Recovery Centers open until April 29 to assist tornado survivors with their loan applications, says a news release from FEMA.

FEMA says that survivors who receive a letter from FEMA referring them to the Small Business Administration (SBA) should apply for a loan as soon as possible. According to FEMA, SBA loans aren’t just for businesses, as long-term, low-interest loans are available to homeowners and renters as well.

The Tri-State county that has a business recovery center is Hopkins County. Center details are below:

Hopkins County Emergency Management, 130 N. Franklin St., Madisonville, KY 42431 Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday.



People who can’t visit a Business Recovery Center may apply online using SBA’s secure website. For more information on SBA’s disaster assistance program, email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. People may also call the Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.