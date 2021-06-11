SCAM ALERT: BBB warns scammers claim your unemployment account is on hold

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are calling it an old scam with a new twist.

The Better Business Bureau says crooks are taking advantage of increased unemployment claims to phish for personal and financial information.

With the old unemployment scam, fraudsters would file claims in someone else’s name and collect the benefits. This time around, they’re sending text messages claiming your account is on hold unless you click on a link and follow instructions to reactivate it. Another version of the text will prompt you to verify your account “due to numerous fraud claims.”

This is a typical phishing scam, where the scammers hope that someone will click the link and download malware or spyware into their device. They could also ask you to “verify” your account by providing your SSN, birth date, banking info etc. Don’t reply to the text message, and definitely don’t click on the link.

If you have questions about your unemployment application, call the Indiana Department of Workforce Development at 1-800-891-6499 or visit their website. Also, DWD is asking everyone who receives these texts to notify them.

Report scams to the BBB by visiting their website or call (812) 473-0202.