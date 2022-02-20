EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you received a phone call from CenterPoint Energy threatening to cut your power, you may have been target of a recent phone scam.

Scammers are now pretending to be CenterPoint representatives in an attempt to trick customers into shelling money out to them. Sources say the scammers demand you pay a “mandatory” fee over the phone, or else they’ll shut down your power. CenterPoint says they do not call customers and demand payment over the phone.

“If customers are passed due, we would send out a courtesy call reminding them of their passed due balance and to give us a call,” says Alyssa Oshodi, Communications Manager with CenterPoint.

If a customer receives a scam call, they are encouraged to hang up immediately and call CenterPoint to report it.