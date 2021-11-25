Scammer impersonating local police “threatening” public

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made a statement Wednesday warning the Tri-State of a police impersonator. They say the impersonator has made several calls acting as deputy from their office, attempting to take money through a scam.

“The scammer is also threatening that people have missed jury duty and owe money, THIS IS JUST A SCAM,” the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say in a statement.

The scammer has gone as far as recording their voicemail, police say.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tell the public they will never request payment of any kind over the phone. They add that this includes warrants, traffic citations or any other criminal matter.