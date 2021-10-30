Scary clean fun: Haunted Car Wash opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lucas Oil Center opened their Haunted Car Wash Friday, bringing a frightening display to those who dare get their car washed.

“The Haunted Car Wash at Lucas Oil Center is an experience like none other. You will experience loud and intense audio and lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, and damp or wet conditions,” a spokesperson with the car wash says. “There will be many scary characters roaming the parking lot on your way to the main attraction.”

“Pay to get in… pray to get out”, a motto that rings clear to those who visit. The Haunted Car Wash is $15 per car, running Oct. 29 through Halloween from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lucas Oil Center says a portion of the proceeds go to a local family battling breast cancer. You can read more about the business and their spooky event here.