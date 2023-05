HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Blues bands and barbecue will soon return to Henderson’s riverfront.

Officials have announced the schedule for this year’s W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Performances kick off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with End of the Line, and close out on Saturday with The War & Treaty.

You can view the full schedule below:

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is scheduled to take place from June 14-17 in the Audubon Mill Park in Henderson.