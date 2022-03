The following is the schedule of public Masses, Communion Services and Penance Services at Evansville parishes that will include the distribution of ashes on Ash Wednesday.

St. Benedict Cathedral – Public Masses 9 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

All Saints – Public Masses, 7 a.m., St. Anthony Church; 12:10 p.m. St. Joseph Church; 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church

Annunciation – Public Masses 6 a.m. at Christ the King Church; 5:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Church

Corpus Christi – Public Masses, 7:35 a.m., 7 p.m.

Good Shepherd – Public Mass 5:30 p.m.

Holy Redeemer – Communion Service 12:10 p.m., Public Mass 6:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary – Public Masses 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m.

Resurrection – Communion Service 6:15 a.m., Public Masses 7:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

St. Boniface – Public Masses, 8 a.m., Sacred Heart Church; 10 a.m., St. Agnes Church; 12:10 p.m., St. Boniface Church; 6 p.m. St. Boniface Church

Sts. Mary & John – Public Masses 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Public Masses 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m. St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County – Public Mass 11 a.m.; Public Penance Service with distribution of ashes, 7 p.m.