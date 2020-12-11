Scheduled execution of Brandon Bernard gains worldwide attention

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday, Oct. 16. Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Brandon Bernard is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, dozens of protestors and members of international media converged across the street from the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

Protestors say their main message continues to be that they want the death penalty to be abolished in the U.S.Anti-death penalty supporters speak out ahead of upcoming scheduled executions

Thursday during demonstrations, protestors held up signs, hosted a silent vigil, and voiced their concerns about the executions taking place at the federal prison.

Members of media from France, Netherlands, and Australia also made the trip to Terre Haute.

During the day on Thursday, #BrandonBernard also briefly trended worldwide on Twitter.

“When it comes to executing individuals, we are executing people based on who they are, based on their so-called future dangerousness. It is literally 2020, we have hindsight and we know Brandon Bernard is not the worst of the worst and people are finally getting access to these individuals and getting their stories out there because people are finally speaking up,” said Ashley Kincaid-Eve, anti-death penalty activist/Indiana attorney.‘Please remember the victims,’ Todd Bagley’s mother releases statement following Vialva execution

Kincaid-Eve says she believes in 2021, that the federal government’s approach to the death penalty will shift.

“We for the first time in the history of this country have a president-elect who has committed to abolishing the death penalty. He doesn’t need the legislature to do it, all he needs to do is grant clemency and I can promise you that I will dedicate the next four years to guaranteeing that happens,” she said.

Bernard’s scheduled execution has gained the attention of celebrities.

Kim Kardashian has used social media to plead with President Donald Trump to halt Bernard’s execution.

Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them. This is unacceptable. For the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)