Scheduled power outage for some Henderson residents

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Municipal Power & Light has scheduled a power outage for some residents in the Bend Gate Road and Watson Lane area for power line maintenance.
The outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and last for approximately five hours. There will be another power outage on Wednesday also scheduled for 8 a.m. which will include additional residents in the Bend Gate Road and Watson Lane area.
Any customers who have questions should call HMP&L at 270-826-2726 and select option #3.
(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)
