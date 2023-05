HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced that Schenk Road at St. Joseph Avenue will be closed for paving prep on Tuesday.

According to officials, the area will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Drivers can expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area during this time.