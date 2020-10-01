Schnucks adding robot to Evansville, Newburgh stores

Ind. (WEHT) — The next time you pick up groceries at Schnucks, you might see a robot in the aisles.

Schnucks is putting the autonomous robot “Tally” to work in 46 stores, including:

Darmstadt 600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47725

Evansville West 4500 West Lloyd Expressway Evansville, IN 47712

Lawndale 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715

Newburgh 8301 Bell Oaks Drive Newburgh, IN 47630

Tally will scan products on the shelves so items can be quickly re-stocked.

The robot can also make sure items are in the right place and are correctly priced.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)

