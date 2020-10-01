Schnucks adding robot to Evansville, Newburgh stores

Local News

Ind. (WEHT) — The next time you pick up groceries at Schnucks, you might see a robot in the aisles.

Schnucks is putting the autonomous robot “Tally” to work in 46 stores, including:

  • Darmstadt 600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47725
  • Evansville West 4500 West Lloyd Expressway Evansville, IN 47712
  • Lawndale 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715
  • Newburgh 8301 Bell Oaks Drive Newburgh, IN 47630

Tally will scan products on the shelves so items can be quickly re-stocked.

The robot can also make sure items are in the right place and are correctly priced.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)

