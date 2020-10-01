Schnucks adding robot to Evansville, Newburgh stores

Ind. (WEHT) — The next time you pick up groceries at Schnucks, you might see a robot in the aisles.
Schnucks is putting the autonomous robot “Tally” to work in 46 stores, including:
- Darmstadt 600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47725
- Evansville West 4500 West Lloyd Expressway Evansville, IN 47712
- Lawndale 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715
- Newburgh 8301 Bell Oaks Drive Newburgh, IN 47630
Tally will scan products on the shelves so items can be quickly re-stocked.
The robot can also make sure items are in the right place and are correctly priced.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)
