EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A decades-long partnership will be continuing throughout the upcoming holiday season. Schnucks announced that starting November 9, customers can donate to The Salvation Army by choosing to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar.

“Every penny of round-up donations will support The Salvation Army in the communities in which it is donated,” says a Schnucks spokesperson. “In 2021, Schnucks and its customers donated $266,000 to The Salvation Army as part of the Round Up campaign.”

At the conclusion of the “Round Up” campaign, Schnucks will welcome back The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and their iconic red kettles.

Starting Friday, Nov. 25 and continuing through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will return to all Schnucks stores, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. You can read more about their partnership here.

