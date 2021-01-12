Schnucks customers, company donate $300,000 to The Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS, Mo (WEHT) In just two weeks, Schnucks’ “Round up at the Register” campaign raised nearly $270,000 for The Salvation Army. The contributed more than $30,000 to bring the total donated to $300,000.

With “Round up at the Register,” Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations benefiting The Salvation Army.

The funds donated through the round up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles that were located at all Schnucks stores through Christmas Eve.

Schnucks has 112 stores located in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.





(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

