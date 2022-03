St. Louis, MO (WEHT) — Grocery store chain Schnucks has now dropped its mask requirement for customers, employees, and vendors in all of its locations.

The change comes after the City of St. Louis decided to end its mask mandate on Friday March 5th, and Schnucks said none of its stores are located in a high risk area.

Schnucks will continue to offer masks at all 111 of its locations.

Anyone who enters a store can still wear a mask at their discretion.